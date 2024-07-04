From Tigor to Harrier and more, big discounts on Tata cars

Interested in driving a Tata car? Now may be the best time to buy one because of the slew of discounts and offers
The Tigor compact sedan has benefits of up to ₹55,000, depending on the variant selected
There are also special discounts available on the CNG version of Tigor
How about a hatchback? If Altroz gets your attention, there are discounts of up to ₹55,000 on the model
The CNG version of Altroz can be had with benefits worth ₹35,000
Harrier is a muscular SUV from Tata and is now available with benefits worth up to ₹38,000
The flagship Safari SUV also enjoys benefits worth up to ₹38,000
Tata Nexon EV Creative variant can be had with benefits worth up to ₹1.10 lakh
Do note though that these offers and discounts can change. Please reach out to local dealerships for exact details