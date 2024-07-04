From Tigor to Harrier and more, big discounts on Tata cars

Published Jul 04, 2024

Interested in driving a Tata car? Now may be the best time to buy one because of the slew of discounts and offers

The Tigor compact sedan has benefits of up to 55,000, depending on the variant selected

There are also special discounts available on the CNG version of Tigor

How about a hatchback? If Altroz gets your attention, there are discounts of up to 55,000 on the model

The CNG version of Altroz can be had with benefits worth 35,000

Harrier is a muscular SUV from Tata and is now available with benefits worth up to 38,000

The flagship Safari SUV also enjoys benefits worth up to 38,000

Tata Nexon EV Creative variant can be had with benefits worth up to 1.10 lakh

Do note though that these offers and discounts can change. Please reach out to local dealerships for exact details
