From Maruti to Mercedes and beyond - your new car will cost more. Here's why

Planning to buy a new car? Come January of 2023, your budget will have to increase
Most car manufacturers in the country have announced a price hike come 2023
Almost every single OEM has put the blame on factors such as rising input costs, inflation & regulatory obligations
Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for instance, will cost more regardless of body type & current price brackets
Renault Kiwid, Kiger & Triber too will cost more next month
Mercedes-Benz, the biggest luxury car maker at present, has confirmed its offerings will become pricier still
Audi too will hike prices of its luxury offerings