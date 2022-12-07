From Maruti to Mercedes and beyond - your new car will cost more. Here's why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 07, 2022

Planning to buy a new car? Come January of 2023, your budget will have to increase

Most car manufacturers in the country have announced a price hike come 2023

Almost every single OEM has put the blame on factors such as rising input costs, inflation & regulatory obligations

Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for instance, will cost more regardless of body type & current price brackets

Renault Kiwid, Kiger & Triber too will cost more next month

Mercedes-Benz, the biggest luxury car maker at present, has confirmed its offerings will become pricier still

Audi too will hike prices of its luxury offerings
