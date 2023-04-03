Formula One: Amazing facts that make F1 cars and racers a cut above all else

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 03, 2023

An F1 car has around 15,000 individual components. There are standard parts, prescribed parts and transferable parts

An F1 car has to weigh a minimum of 798 kilos, including weight of the driver

An F1 car can reach a top speed of around 360 kmph

During a race, cockpit tenmperatures can reach up to 50 degree C. A driver wears two suits - one to protect from injuries & other from heat

A driver can lose up to four kilos during the course of a single race owing to high temperatures

F1 helmets can withstand extremely high temperatures, protecting a driver in case of fire

The engine & gearbox of an F1 car needs to be pre-heated else these won't start. This is why these are not used in 'conventional' sportscars

An F1 car can cost around $20 million. New regulations now require a max spending cap for all teams
