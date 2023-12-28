Formula E could cancel the upcoming Hyderabad e-Prix race. Here’s why

The Hyderabad e-Prix may have to be dropped from the upcoming 2023/24 FIA Formula E calendar
Formula E has issued a statement citing “urgent clarification” from the Telangana government for the India round of the electric racing championship
Formula E said it had concerns that the Hyderabad e-Prix “will not be able to go ahead as planned”
The race is scheduled to take place on February 10, 2024, less than six weeks from now
Formula E said a senior executive team met with the new leader of the Telangana government immediately after the elections concluded earlier this month
With the event just a few weeks away, Formula E partners and suppliers have already made significant commercial investments in the event
Formula E said the 2023 Hyderabad e-returned nearly $84 million in positive economic impact to the region
The Telangana government and Formula E have signed a multi-year agreement to host the India round of the electric race in Hyderabad
The inaugural Hyderabad e-Prix took place on a street circuit in February this year next to the Hussain Sagar Lake