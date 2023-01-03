Following a few good practices ensure a better and safer driving

Published Jan 03, 2023

The driver should be attentive to the road while driving

A driver should always wear seatbelt as it is the first line of defence in case of any mishap

Don't turn wheel in advance while turning left or right, as it could startle the driver behind you or the one coming from opposite side

Ue indicators while turning left or right, as it will inform other drivers about your move and they will have enough time to react

Never ever drink and drive as it could be fatal not only for you, but your co-passengers and other vehicle drivers around you also

Make sure you keep the windshield, windows and mirrors of the car squeaky clean to get better visibility while driving

Always drive on a single lane and use indicators while changing lanes as necessary

Use high beams judiciously while driving on a highway, as they tend to temporarily blind the driver from opposite side

Be gentle with the accelerator and drive within speed limit as over-speeding could be fatally dangerous for you and other vehicles
