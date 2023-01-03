The driver should be attentive to the road while driving
A driver should always wear seatbelt as it is the first line of defence in case of any mishap
Don't turn wheel in advance while turning left or right, as it could startle the driver behind you or the one coming from opposite side
Ue indicators while turning left or right, as it will inform other drivers about your move and they will have enough time to react
Never ever drink and drive as it could be fatal not only for you, but your co-passengers and other vehicle drivers around you also
Make sure you keep the windshield, windows and mirrors of the car squeaky clean to get better visibility while driving
Always drive on a single lane and use indicators while changing lanes as necessary
Use high beams judiciously while driving on a highway, as they tend to temporarily blind the driver from opposite side
Be gentle with the accelerator and drive within speed limit as over-speeding could be fatally dangerous for you and other vehicles