EVs are finding an increasing number of takers in India lately

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 06, 2023

With the rising EV population demand for EV charging stations too are increasing fast

While public EV charging infrastructure is not adequate, EV owners are relying more on home charging solutions

This is paving way for home EV chargers being set up at a rapid pace

Here are some tips to follow while setting up home EV chargers

Before installing the charger always obtain necessary permits from the electricity supplier

Always hire a certified electrician to install the EV charger at home

Make sure the electric panel has enough space to accommodate a circuit breaker for the EV charger

Purchase a level 2 charger and before buying ensure you do thorough research

If you are facing any difficulty in finding the right charger, consult with the vehicle manufacturer
Check more on how to install an EV charger at home
Click Here