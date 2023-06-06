With the rising EV population demand for EV charging stations too are increasing fast
While public EV charging infrastructure is not adequate, EV owners are relying more on home charging solutions
This is paving way for home EV chargers being set up at a rapid pace
Here are some tips to follow while setting up home EV chargers
Before installing the charger always obtain necessary permits from the electricity supplier
Always hire a certified electrician to install the EV charger at home
Make sure the electric panel has enough space to accommodate a circuit breaker for the EV charger
Purchase a level 2 charger and before buying ensure you do thorough research
If you are facing any difficulty in finding the right charger, consult with the vehicle manufacturer