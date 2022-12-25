Follow these tips to take care of your CNG car

Hindustan Times
Published Dec 25, 2022
Published Dec 25, 2022

CNG is one of the most cost-effective fuel for vehicles

CNG-powered vehicles have proven to offer better fuel efficiency 

For a well-maintained CNG car, opt for authorised CNG kits only

Avoid installing local or non-branded CNG kits in your car

Checking and replacing the air filter at regular intervals is a crucial step

A clean air filter ensures smooth functioning of engine and improves fuel efficiency

Always look for any tank leakages in CNG vehicles

When you detect a leak, don't hesitate to call a CNG mechanic immediately

Regularly inspect spark plugs of a car and replace when required
Always opt for high-quality spark plugs from branded and authorised dealers
