Follow these tips to take care of your CNG car

CNG is one of the most cost-effective fuel for vehicles
CNG-powered vehicles have proven to offer better fuel efficiency
For a well-maintained CNG car, opt for authorised CNG kits only
Avoid installing local or non-branded CNG kits in your car
Checking and replacing the air filter at regular intervals is a crucial step
A clean air filter ensures smooth functioning of engine and improves fuel efficiency
Always look for any tank leakages in CNG vehicles
When you detect a leak, don't hesitate to call a CNG mechanic immediately
Regularly inspect spark plugs of a car and replace when required