Follow these tips to change car battery yourself and save money

Published Apr 24, 2023

Car battery is responsible for functions such as ignition, lights and many more 

Hence, a lot depends on the battery health for the car to function smoothly

In case of a battery which is old, damaged or not in a proper condition, one needs to replace it as soon as possible

Make sure to let the engine cool down before one begins the process of changing the battery

Battery is usually located at the front of the car and is placed on a plastic or metal tray

Disconnect the battery terminals and go for negative terminal first. Make sure to wear working gloves and eye protection

De-clamp the battery and remove it slowly while keeping it upright

Clean the battery tray and terminal connectors

Install the new battery onto the mounted tray and clip the positive terminal first followed by the negative one
