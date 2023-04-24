Follow these tips to change car battery yourself and save money

Car battery is responsible for functions such as ignition, lights and many more
Hence, a lot depends on the battery health for the car to function smoothly
In case of a battery which is old, damaged or not in a proper condition, one needs to replace it as soon as possible
Make sure to let the engine cool down before one begins the process of changing the battery
Battery is usually located at the front of the car and is placed on a plastic or metal tray
Disconnect the battery terminals and go for negative terminal first. Make sure to wear working gloves and eye protection
De-clamp the battery and remove it slowly while keeping it upright
Clean the battery tray and terminal connectors
Install the new battery onto the mounted tray and clip the positive terminal first followed by the negative one