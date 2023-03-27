Follow these steps to transfer ownership of a two-wheeler online

In most states, ownership transfer of a two-wheeler can be done online

Firstly,  the person needs to have all the required documents

 These include registration certificate, insurance, pollution certificate, and address proof

Other documents include Form 28, Form 30, Form 29 and Form 31 

Form 35 is also required in case the vehicle is hypothecated to a bank

You need to have an account with Parivahan website with phone number registered

Visit the website and select ‘Online Services’. Then select ‘Vehicle Related Services’ and the state

 Next, enter the vehicle's registration and chassis number

Select an appropriate application and then details of current and new owner 
After verification and payment of fees, either RTO will deliver the certificate or you might need to visit a RTO, depending on state
