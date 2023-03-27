Follow these steps to transfer ownership of a two-wheeler online

In most states, ownership transfer of a two-wheeler can be done online
Firstly, the person needs to have all the required documents
These include registration certificate, insurance, pollution certificate, and address proof
Other documents include Form 28, Form 30, Form 29 and Form 31
Form 35 is also required in case the vehicle is hypothecated to a bank
You need to have an account with Parivahan website with phone number registered
Visit the website and select ‘Online Services’. Then select ‘Vehicle Related Services’ and the state
Next, enter the vehicle's registration and chassis number
Select an appropriate application and then details of current and new owner