Follow these steps to fix a punctured tyre

A flat tyre is a common concern and it gets difficult for a driver if there is no repair shop nearby
Punctured tyre not only creates a lot of hassle but can be dangerous as well
Fixing a small puncture in a car tyre is easy and can be performed by the driver alone
It is essential to carry a tyre puncture repair kit that can help you fix the car tyre
Apart from that, always have a car insurance policy in place
Once there is a puncture, examine the tyre carefully to find and spot the leak
After spotting the leaking spot on the tyre, loosen the lug nuts on the wheel to remove the tyre
Then, jack up the car to remove the wheels
Using the puncture repair kit, plug in the middle of the insertion tool to push it into the hole
Keep the plug intact and after a few minutes, cut out the part of the plug that is sticking out from the tyre surface