Follow these steps to defog your car's windshield

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 23, 2022

During monsoons and winter, it is very common for the car windshield to fog

 It is a result of difference between humidity and temperature inside and outside the car

To defog the windshield, you can increase the AC temperature inside the cabin

It results in warm air blowing inside the cabin and hitting the windshield, in turn raising temperature

In case the outside humidity is lower than the cabin of the car, open window for a bit

The AC inside the car cabin can be used as a dehumidifier

 Majority of modern cars today come with climate controls

Another way is to make sure the engine temperature is around 90 degrees celsius

This will allow the car's windshield to defog quickly and properly
