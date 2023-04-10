Follow these steps to change a car battery yourself

Replacing a car battery on your own is not as tricky as it sounds
Car battery is one of the most essential components of a vehicle
If the battery is not well-conditioned, it can jeopardize several vehicle functions
First step is to locate the battery but first ensure the engine is cooled down
Locate and disconnect battery terminals using work gloves and eye protection
Remove the negative cable first followed by the positive one
Next, remove the old battery but keep it upright while removing
Then, clean battery tray and terminal connectors using cleaner and wire brush
You can then go ahead and install new battery