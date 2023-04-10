Follow these steps to change a car battery yourself

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 10, 2023

Replacing a car battery on your own is not as tricky as it sounds

Car battery is one of the most essential components of a vehicle

If the battery is not well-conditioned, it can jeopardize several vehicle functions

First step is to locate the battery but first ensure the engine is cooled down

Locate and disconnect battery terminals using work gloves and eye protection

 Remove the negative cable first followed by the positive one

Next, remove the old battery but keep it upright while removing 

Then, clean battery tray and terminal connectors using cleaner and wire brush

You can then go ahead and install new battery
Connect the positive cable first and then the negative one. Click for detailed report
