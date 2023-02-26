Follow these steps to buy and activate FASTag online

Published Feb 26, 2023

FASTag has become mandatory across India for all four-wheeled vehicles

 FASTag is an electronic method of payment for highway tolls 

FASTag can be purchased online through any online retailer

 Several public and private banks across the country have been selling FASTags

You can visit their official website or download their dedicated mobile application

Their websites or mobile applications usually show the option to buy and activate FASTags

After buying the FASTag, download the My FASTag application on your smartphone

In this app, click on Activate NHAI FASTag option

Enter the dedicated ID or scan the QR code and provide your vehicle details

Now, link your bank account or choose the prepaid wallet for recharging the FASTag
