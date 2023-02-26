Follow these steps to buy and activate FASTag online

FASTag has become mandatory across India for all four-wheeled vehicles
FASTag is an electronic method of payment for highway tolls
FASTag can be purchased online through any online retailer
Several public and private banks across the country have been selling FASTags
You can visit their official website or download their dedicated mobile application
Their websites or mobile applications usually show the option to buy and activate FASTags
After buying the FASTag, download the My FASTag application on your smartphone
In this app, click on Activate NHAI FASTag option
Enter the dedicated ID or scan the QR code and provide your vehicle details