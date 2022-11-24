Follow these steps to adjust your car's seat and steering wheel

Published Nov 24, 2022

The steering wheel is the key manoeuvring instrument for any car

 It is thus important to adjust the steering wheel properly as per the driver's comfort

 Adjusting driver seat is also necessary for comfortable and safer driving

 You can use the lever/button on the side of your seat to adjust height

Adjust the position of the car seat, using the bar/lever at the bottom of the seat

Ensure you can reach and press the foot pedals without moving forward

Look below the steering wheel column and pull the lever you find

Push or pull the steering wheel column to change the depth

Make sure you can see the entire instrument cluster easily
Push the lever back up so that it rests flat against the column
