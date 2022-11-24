Follow these steps to adjust your car's seat and steering wheel

The steering wheel is the key manoeuvring instrument for any car
It is thus important to adjust the steering wheel properly as per the driver's comfort
Adjusting driver seat is also necessary for comfortable and safer driving
You can use the lever/button on the side of your seat to adjust height
Adjust the position of the car seat, using the bar/lever at the bottom of the seat
Ensure you can reach and press the foot pedals without moving forward
Look below the steering wheel column and pull the lever you find
Push or pull the steering wheel column to change the depth
Make sure you can see the entire instrument cluster easily