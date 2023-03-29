Follow these steps for safe refueling of your car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 29, 2023

Since petrol pumps store a large amount of combustible fuel, it is important to follow safety protocols

Always turn off the car's engine when getting fuel filled 

The engine and its components at work involve a process of combustion

This can cause sparks of fire, thus keeping engine off is important

Avoid using a lighter or a matchstick when inside a fuel station 

 One should also avoid using mobile phones around fuel stations

 It has been scientifically proven that mobile phones emit a certain level of radiation

Simply put, talking on phone could prove to be highly dangerous at a fuel station

 Best practrice is to switch off your mobile when entering fuel station
