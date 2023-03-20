Five things to keep in mind while buying a used car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 20, 2023

Buying a used car can be a real value-for-money deal

 Buyers must be cautious and follow some key steps to ensure a good deal on used cars

Take time and explore as much as possible before zeroing in on your final purchase

Once you have zeroed in on the particular car, check its overall condition

Check for paint damage and rusting on the outside

Inside the cabin, examine the quality of upholstery, music system and infotainment system

Check the tyre conditions for wear and tear and wheel alignment carefully

Take a test drive to assess the functionality of different components

Thoroughlly check the maintenance records of the car
Check all the original documents of the purchase of the vehicle
