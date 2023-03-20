Five things to keep in mind while buying a used car

Buying a used car can be a real value-for-money deal
Buyers must be cautious and follow some key steps to ensure a good deal on used cars
Take time and explore as much as possible before zeroing in on your final purchase
Once you have zeroed in on the particular car, check its overall condition
Check for paint damage and rusting on the outside
Inside the cabin, examine the quality of upholstery, music system and infotainment system
Check the tyre conditions for wear and tear and wheel alignment carefully
Take a test drive to assess the functionality of different components
Thoroughlly check the maintenance records of the car