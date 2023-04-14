Five best-selling SUVs in India in March

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 14, 2023

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are gaining popularity in the Indian market like never before

The compact size SUVs are taking the larger piece of cake in the category

Last month, Maruti Suzuki Brezza came out as the leader of the segment with total sales of 16,227 units  

Tata Nexon followed Brezza and became the second best-selling model in the category

It is the only model in its segment that comes in both ICE and EV variants

In March 2023, about 14,769 units of Nexon were sold

Hyundai Creta saw positive growth in March sales compared to February this year 

The automaker delivered about 14,026 units last month compared to 10,421 units in February 2023

Tata Punch, the smallest SUV in the list, saw sales of 10,894 units

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara registered sales of 10,045 units last month
