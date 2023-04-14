Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are gaining popularity in the Indian market like never before
The compact size SUVs are taking the larger piece of cake in the category
Last month, Maruti Suzuki Brezza came out as the leader of the segment with total sales of 16,227 units
Tata Nexon followed Brezza and became the second best-selling model in the category
It is the only model in its segment that comes in both ICE and EV variants
In March 2023, about 14,769 units of Nexon were sold
Hyundai Creta saw positive growth in March sales compared to February this year
The automaker delivered about 14,026 units last month compared to 10,421 units in February 2023
Tata Punch, the smallest SUV in the list, saw sales of 10,894 units
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara registered sales of 10,045 units last month