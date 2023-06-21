Five reasons why Suzuki Motor shuts shop in Pakistan

Published Jun 21, 2023

Pak Suzuki will keep its motorcycle and four-wheeler facilities closed temporarily

The facilies will be shut from June 22 to July 8

The OEM is reportedly struggling with lack of parts and accessories

State Bank of Pakistan's mandate to take prior approval for import of CKD kits has affected consignments

 Delay in clearing of consignments has lead to low inventory levels

Slowing down of auto financing has hit Pakistan auto industry

 Demand for four-wheelers has shrunk in the market with dwindling economy
