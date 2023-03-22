Five popular cars in India that have bid farewell to diesel

Stricter emission norms have made many car manufacturers re-think on their respective diesel engine strategies
The new Verna launched recently comes only with a naturally-aspirated and turbo petrol engines
Hyundai is also expected to soon stop offering diesel engine options in the i20 hatchback
Honda City Facelift, launched earlier in 2023, has also opted to ditch diesel engines
Maruti Suzuki had long swayed away from diesel engines. Its latest offering - Grand Vitara - comes with mild and strong petrol hybrid tech
Volkswagen is also not interested in diesel motors for now & two of its latest offerings - Taigun & Virtus - come with petrol engines only
Updating diesel engine tech to meet stricter emission norms may not make sense for every manufacturer
Demand for diesel variants has also been falling considering the low price difference between this and petrol-per-litre prices