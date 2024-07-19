Five insane concept cars showcased at 2024 Indonesia International Auto Show

Indonesia International Auto Show has put on display some of the most amazing automotive machines ever seen. Check out a sample...
Lexus Electrified Sports Concept: Imagine the future of extreme precision, that is what this concept sports car is all about
While its low-slung profile and futuristic design may be extremely catchy to the eyes, there is reason for its air-cutting shape - the promise of more speed and more range
MG LS6: While not exactly a concept, the LS6 is a car that is absolutely future ready, not just in terms of its looks but capabilities as well
The LS6 gets a 100kWh battery pack and can go to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. It is also fully capable of auto driving itself
The LS6 cockpit is also very concept-like with a stretched display screen and C-shaped steering
Honda Sustina C Concept: This cute little Honda e vehicle gets panels made from recycled acrylic resin
The emphasis is on showcasing a world in the future that is not limited by finite resources
Hyptec SSR Concept: This mad-looking concept is what time travellers miss most when visiting us. Good news though, it will also enter production form in China
Toyota FT-3e: Sweeping exteriors define this concept but it is essentially a window into what future drivetrains are possible from Toyota camp