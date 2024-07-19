Five insane concept cars showcased at 2024 Indonesia International Auto Show

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 19, 2024

Indonesia International Auto Show has put on display some of the most amazing automotive machines ever seen. Check out a sample...

Lexus Electrified Sports Concept: Imagine the future of extreme precision, that is what this concept sports car is all about 

While its low-slung profile and futuristic design may be extremely catchy to the eyes, there is reason for its air-cutting shape - the promise of more speed and more range

MG LS6: While not exactly a concept, the LS6 is a car that is absolutely future ready, not just in terms of its looks but capabilities as well

The LS6 gets a 100kWh battery pack and can go to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. It is also fully capable of auto driving itself

The LS6 cockpit is also very concept-like with a stretched display screen and C-shaped steering

Honda Sustina C Concept: This cute little Honda e vehicle gets panels made from recycled acrylic resin

The emphasis is on showcasing a world in the future that is not limited by finite resources

Hyptec SSR Concept: This  mad-looking concept is what time travellers miss most when visiting us. Good news though, it will also enter production form in China

Toyota FT-3e: Sweeping exteriors define this concept but it is essentially a window into what future drivetrains are possible from Toyota camp
