Five fresh SUVs that are hotting up Indian car market

SUVs of all shapes, sizes and varying price bands are in hot demand in India
Little wonder then that manufacturers are either driving in new or updated models with a massive sense of purpose. Here are five you should especially consider...
2023 Kia Seltos: The updated version of the mid-size SUV has been launched with ADAS and a new turbo petrol motor. Feature list has also been updated
Honda Elevate: The first mid-size SUV from the Japanese brand, it will get Honda Sensing tech and a 1.5-litre petrol motor
Hyundai Exter: The smallest SUV from the Koreans, this here is well kitted and also comes with CNG option
Citroen C3 Aircross: Another mid-size SUV, this time from the French, is all set for the market here
2023 Mercedes GLC: The best-selling SUV from the Germans is promising to pack renewed punch in the Indian luxury space