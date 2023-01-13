Five electric cars that light up India Motor Show

At Auto Expo 2023, we witnessed a lot of new electric vehicles
Maruti Suzuki showcased its first electric vehicle
It is called eVX
Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata showcased the EV version of the Harrier
The SUV now comes with all-wheel drive powertrain
Kia showcased the EV9 Concept
It is a three-row electric SUV that will get launched in global market this year
Toyota showcased the bZ4X electric crossover
It is already on sale in the global market