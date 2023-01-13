Five electric cars that light up India Motor Show

Published Jan 13, 2023

At Auto Expo 2023, we witnessed a lot of new electric vehicles

Maruti Suzuki showcased its first electric vehicle

It is called eVX

Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata showcased the EV version of the Harrier

The SUV now comes with all-wheel drive powertrain

Kia showcased the EV9 Concept

It is a three-row electric SUV that will get launched in global market this year

 Toyota showcased the bZ4X electric crossover

It is already on sale in the global market
