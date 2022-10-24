Five cars you can look forward to in November

MG Hector is expected to drive in its new generation Hector SUV in the market next month
Jeep Grand Cherokee, one of the premium offerings from the brand, will hit the domestic market soon
Chinese EV maker BYD recently unveiled its first electric SUV, Atto 3 which will be launched by the end of November
Toyota Innova HyCross which was recently spotted on the Indian roads will be revealed next month
The CNG version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno will launched next month
These cars range from regular ICE, model to a hybrid one along with an electric vehicle to a CNG car