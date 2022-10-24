Five cars you can look forward to in November

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 24, 2022

MG Hector is expected to drive in its new generation Hector SUV in the market next month

Jeep Grand Cherokee, one of the premium offerings from the brand, will hit the domestic market soon

Chinese EV maker BYD recently unveiled its first electric SUV, Atto 3 which will be launched by the end of November

Toyota Innova HyCross which was recently spotted on the Indian roads will be revealed next month    

The CNG version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno will launched next month

These cars  range from regular ICE, model to a hybrid one along with an electric vehicle to a CNG car
The detailed report
Click Here