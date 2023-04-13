Five big reasons why Indians are buying more cars than before

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 13, 2023

Covid years were tough on carmakers with sales plummeting to near zero levels

But easing of positive cases and of lockdown restrictions have given a jumpstart like never before

SIAM data for FY23 showed car sales went up by a record 26.7% vs FY22. Here are 5 prime reasons why

5. Easing of semiconductor shortage problem

4. Pent-up demand and positive sentiments during festive season

3. Introduction of new and updated car models

2. Purchase rush before new emission norms kicked in from April 1

1. Growing trend to drive home in an SUV
For the full, in-depth report...
Click Here