125 cc bikes are among the entry-level motorcycles in India
The TVS Raider is one of the most affordable 125 cc bike one can buy
Offered in six different variants. the entry-level Drum variant of the bike costs ₹85,000
Honda SP 125 motorcycle is another affordable option under ₹1 lakh
The standard drum variant of the motorcycle costs ₹87,468 (ex-showroom)
The Bajaj Pulsar is another popular and best-seller in the segment which comes with 125 cc engine
The price of the N125 motorcycle starts from ₹92,704 and goes up to ₹96,704
The Xtreme 125R from Honda is another bike one can consider under ₹1 lakh price bracket
The price of the Xtreme 125 motorcycle starts at ₹95,000 for the IBS variant
Bajaj also offers another 125 cc bike called the Pulsar NS125
Though the price starts at 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom), one can still consider this affordable 125 cc bike