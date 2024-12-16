Five 125 cc bikes you can buy under 1 lakh in India

Published Dec 16, 2024

125 cc bikes are among the entry-level motorcycles in India

The TVS Raider is one of the most affordable 125 cc bike one can buy

Offered in six different variants. the entry-level Drum variant of the bike costs 85,000 

Honda SP 125 motorcycle is another affordable option under 1 lakh

The standard drum variant of the motorcycle costs 87,468 (ex-showroom)

The Bajaj Pulsar is another popular and best-seller in the segment which comes with 125 cc engine

The price of the N125 motorcycle starts from 92,704 and goes up to 96,704

The Xtreme 125R from Honda is another bike one can consider under 1 lakh price bracket

The price of the Xtreme 125 motorcycle starts at 95,000 for the IBS variant 

Bajaj also offers another 125 cc bike called the Pulsar NS125

Though the price starts at 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom), one can still consider this affordable 125 cc bike
