First unit of Maserati MC20 sports car reaches customer in India

The model was launched in India in late March
It is priced upwards of ₹3.69 crore (ex-showroom)
It boasts a three-litre, mid-mounted V6 engine, developed in-house
The engine delivers 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of peak torque
It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
The powertrain is further enhanced by advanced aerodynamics
The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds
It gets a top speed of more than 325 kmph
The vehicle weighs less than 1.5 tonnes with the chassis weighing just 100 kg