First unit of Maserati MC20 sports car reaches customer in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 04, 2023

The model was launched in India in late March

 It is priced upwards of 3.69 crore (ex-showroom)

It boasts a three-litre, mid-mounted V6 engine, developed in-house

The engine delivers 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of peak torque

 Check product page

It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission 

The powertrain is further enhanced by advanced aerodynamics

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds

It gets a top speed of more than 325 kmph 

The vehicle weighs less than 1.5 tonnes with the chassis weighing just 100 kg
