First Mercedes-Benz C-Class came in 30 years ago

In 1993, Mercedes-Benz introduced the 202-series C-Class
Back then, this model featured new diesel and petrol engines with four-valve technology
This helped in generating more power with reduced consumption and it also optimised exhaust characteristics
This range of C-Class offered more interior space
In the compact saloon, the premium automaker used a plastic fuel tank for the first time
Safety was a priority while production of this range
Apart from front and rear-end collision protection, the company gave importance to side impact protection as well
The developers also kept resource conservation in mind during the design of the 202 series
It was to ensure that 85 per cent of the end-of-life vehicle could be recycled