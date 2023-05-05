First Mercedes-Benz C-Class came in 30 years ago

Published May 05, 2023

In 1993, Mercedes-Benz introduced the 202-series C-Class 

Back then, this model featured new diesel and petrol engines with four-valve technology  

This helped in generating more power with reduced consumption and it also optimised exhaust characteristics

This range of C-Class  offered more interior space

In the compact saloon, the premium automaker used a plastic fuel tank for the first time

Safety was a priority while production of this range

Apart from front and rear-end collision protection, the company gave importance to side impact protection as well

The developers also kept resource conservation in mind during the design of the 202 series

It was to ensure that 85 per cent of the end-of-life vehicle could be recycled
