First Mahindra Thar Roxx is up for auction. Here's how you can place your bid

Mahindra has announced that the first example of the Thar Roxx five-door SUV with the VIN '0001' will be auctioned
Registrations for the online auction begin at 12 noon on September 12
The auction will take place on September 15 starting at 5 pm and will end on September 16 at 7 pm (IST)
Apart from the special VIN, the auctioned Thar Roxx will feature a badge bearing Mahindra Chairman, Anand Mahindra’s personal signature
The winner of the auction will take home the Thar Roxx in the top-spec AX7L Diesel Automatic 4x4 variant in the colour of their choice
Registrations are open to everyone and prospective bidders need to submit a refundable caution deposit
The proceeds of the auction will go towards a good cause of the winner’s choice
Mahindra had also auctioned the first Thar 3-door for ₹1.11 crore after receiving over 5,500 bids from over 500 locations across India
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Bookings open from October 3