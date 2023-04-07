First BMW MINI Countryman EV is ready to unleash its electric power

The next-generation BMW MINI Countryman is the upcoming electric offering from the brand
This five-door electric vehicle comes with two integrated drive units on the front and rear axles
Together this set up produces a power output of 313 hp including a temporary boost
It features a battery with a capacity of 64.7 kWh
This electric vehicle promises a range up to 450 kms
The electric car's surfaces such as dashboards, vehicle headliner, steering wheel, floor and floor mats are made of recycled polyester from PET bottles and remnants of carpets
BMW MINI promises to offer an electrified go-kart feeling via this new model
This electric vehicle is expected to make its official debut later this year