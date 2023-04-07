First BMW MINI Countryman EV is ready to unleash its electric power

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 07, 2023

The next-generation BMW MINI Countryman is the upcoming electric offering from the brand

This five-door electric vehicle comes with two integrated drive units on the front and rear axles 

Together this set up produces a power output of 313 hp including a temporary boost

It features a battery with a capacity of 64.7 kWh  

This electric vehicle promises a range up to 450 kms

The electric car's surfaces such as dashboards, vehicle headliner, steering wheel, floor and floor mats are made of recycled polyester from PET bottles and remnants of carpets

BMW MINI promises to offer an  electrified go-kart feeling via this new model

This electric vehicle is expected to make its official debut later this year
