The Vision GT comes as a single-seater hyper-performance sports coupe
Despite the stunning design, the Ferrari Vision GT is not meant for real race tracks
The car gets sleek LED lights, large air intake, protruding fenders, sharp nose and tail
The Vision GT gets large air vents at side profiles and a huge rear wing
The Ferrari Vision GT gets a Formula One like diffuser and a semi-transparent central fin
A wraparound windshield covers single-seater layout with central driving position
The cockpit gets a yoke steering wheel integrating a screen and a transparent dashboard
Besides the digital display integrating yoke steering, the cockpit also gets sleek LED lights
Ferrari Vision GT gets the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that works in 499P race car