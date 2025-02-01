Ferrari 12Cilindri will make its way to India soon!

The Ferrari 12Cilindri's design takes inspiration from Gran Turismo Ferrari's of the 1950s and 1960s
The 12Cilindri will be offered in both Berlinetta and Spider variants
The sports car gets a monocoque chassis and gets magnetic ride control
There is a black stripe on the hood is inspired by the Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona
The engine is a 6-litre V12 shared with the Ferrari 812 Competizione
The multifunction steering wheel gets integrated drive mode selection
It goes from 0-100 in a claimed 2.9 seconds and gets a top speed of 340 kmph
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is offered in 7 colours whereas the Spider variant is available in 5 colour options