Ferrari 12Cilindri will make its way to India soon!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 01, 2025

The Ferrari 12Cilindri's design takes inspiration from Gran Turismo Ferrari's of the 1950s and 1960s

The 12Cilindri will be offered in both Berlinetta and Spider variants

The sports car gets a monocoque chassis and gets magnetic ride control

There is a black stripe on the hood is inspired by the Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona

The engine is a 6-litre V12 shared with the Ferrari 812 Competizione

The multifunction steering wheel gets integrated drive mode selection 

It goes from 0-100 in a claimed 2.9 seconds and gets a top speed of 340 kmph

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is offered in 7 colours  whereas the Spider variant is available in 5 colour options
