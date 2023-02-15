Fancy a new sedan? These two will launch in new avatar soon

Hyundai has announced it will launch the new generation Verna in India soon
The Korean carmaker has already teased the new Verna with a new face
The new Verna will also come with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine
The bookings for the updated Hyundai Verna have been opened for ₹25,000
The last Hyundai updated the sedan was back in 2020
Verna will renew its rivalry with the upcoming Honda City facelift
India's best-selling compact sedan was last updated in 2020
Last year, Honda updated the City lineup with the introduction of a strong hybrid version
Honda is expected to offer the new City with minor cosmetic updates
Under the hood, Honda is likely to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol engine