Fancy a new sedan? These two will launch in new avatar soon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 15, 2023

Hyundai has announced it will launch the new generation Verna in India soon

The Korean carmaker has already teased the new Verna with a new face

The new Verna will also come with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

The bookings for the updated Hyundai Verna have been opened for 25,000

The last Hyundai updated the sedan was back in 2020

Verna will renew its rivalry with the upcoming Honda City facelift

India's best-selling compact sedan was last updated in 2020

Last year, Honda updated the City lineup with the introduction of a strong hybrid version

Honda is expected to offer the new City with minor cosmetic updates

Under the hood, Honda is likely to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol engine
The new Verna and City will renew its rivalry with this sedan which also received key updates
Click Here