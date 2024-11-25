The second-generation BMW 2 Series has been revealed to the world. And here is what it offers...
The exterior styling of the 2 Series has been revamped completely. The grille is smaller, headlights sleeker and the bonnet tapers towards the end for a sportier face
The side profile sports the '2' letter embossed on the rear shoulder
The tail lights have been updated and the M spec version gets four exhaust pipes
The 2 Series will come in two solid and seven metallic shades
In the cabin, the seats have been updated and the sedan will come with the latest edition of BMW Live Cockpit
The feature list includes sunroof, wireless phone charging, dual climate control and HUD
The 2 Series will come in four versions - BMW 220, m235 xDrive, 218d and 220d
In its most-powerful version, the BMW 2 Series m235 offers 298 bhp and 400 Nm of torque