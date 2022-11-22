Will this upcoming electric bike silence veteran warhorses in India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 22, 2022

Ultraviolette Automotive is all set to launch its F77 electric bike

The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike will be launched on November 24

This electric bike has been built on light weight frame 

The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike will be offered in three variants

These trims are called Laser, Airstrike and Shadow

The electric bike will come with a fixed lithium-ion battery pack   

The EV promises to offer a range of 307 km on a single charge

The EV maker has already opened bookings at a token amount of 10,000

The electric bike has garnered over 70,000 bookings already
Know more about the features of the electric bike
Click Here