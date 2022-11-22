Ultraviolette Automotive is all set to launch its F77 electric bike
The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike will be launched on November 24
This electric bike has been built on light weight frame
The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike will be offered in three variants
These trims are called Laser, Airstrike and Shadow
The electric bike will come with a fixed lithium-ion battery pack
The EV promises to offer a range of 307 km on a single charge
The EV maker has already opened bookings at a token amount of ₹10,000
The electric bike has garnered over 70,000 bookings already