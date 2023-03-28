Everything you want to know about BS6 Phase 2 norms

The Indian government is soon going to implement the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms in the country
The rules will come into effect from 1 April 2023
Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers as well as commercial vehicles will have to comply with the new norms
Under the new rules, vehicles will have to achieve emission targets in the real-world conditions
Called the Real Drive Emission norms, all vehicles must have compliant engines with lower NOx and harmful pollutants emissions
Cars with diesel engines will need to incorporate selective catalytic reduction (SCR) method to control emissions
It will be an expensive upgrade for models with smaller diesel engines
This might push a few automakers to pull the plug off some popular diesel cars
The price of upgrading the petrol and diesel engines as per the given norms is a costly affair