Everything you want to know about BS6 Phase 2 norms

The Indian government is soon going to implement the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms in the country

The rules will come into effect from 1 April 2023

Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers as well as commercial vehicles will have to comply with the new norms

Under the new rules, vehicles will have to achieve emission targets in the real-world conditions

Called the Real Drive Emission norms, all vehicles must have compliant engines with lower NOx and harmful pollutants emissions

Cars with diesel engines will need to incorporate selective catalytic reduction (SCR) method to control emissions

It will be an expensive upgrade for models with smaller diesel engines

This might push a few automakers to pull the plug off some popular diesel cars

The price of upgrading the petrol and diesel engines as per the given norms is a costly affair
