What is Atherstack 5.0?

Published Jan 10, 2023

Atherstack is the software on which Ather's electric scooters run

Ather Energy announced the latest update for its 450 electric scooter recently

The latest update features AutoHold that holds the EV on slopes without usage of brakes

There is a new user interface which shows power usage and consumption in various modes

There are also quick settings that will allow users adjust brightness or turn off incoming call with a single click

Ather informs that the swipes are more intuitive than taps this time

The new update also brings in Vector Maps powered by Google

There are live traffic and navigation functionalities available now 

Ather plans to add more features in its EVs such as Cruise Control, Crawl Control and Advanced Regen
