Atherstack is the software on which Ather's electric scooters run
Ather Energy announced the latest update for its 450 electric scooter recently
The latest update features AutoHold that holds the EV on slopes without usage of brakes
There is a new user interface which shows power usage and consumption in various modes
There are also quick settings that will allow users adjust brightness or turn off incoming call with a single click
Ather informs that the swipes are more intuitive than taps this time
The new update also brings in Vector Maps powered by Google
There are live traffic and navigation functionalities available now
Ather plans to add more features in its EVs such as Cruise Control, Crawl Control and Advanced Regen