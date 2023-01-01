Everything you need to know about Dakar Rally 2023

The 45th Daker Rally has begun on 31 December 2023 in Saudi Arabia
It is considered to be one of the toughest rallies on the world
In the upcoming rally, around 365 vehicles are expected to participate
The Dakar Rally 2023 will have 14 stages
The total distance that will be covered in this year's rally is 8,549 km
Competitors will begin from the Red Sea and then travel towards the east coast
A rest day will be available for participants on 9 January 2023
The rally will end on 15 January 2023 in Dammam