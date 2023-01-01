Everything you need to know about Dakar Rally 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 01, 2023

The 45th Daker Rally has begun on 31 December 2023 in Saudi Arabia

It is considered to be one of the toughest rallies on the world 

In the upcoming rally, around 365 vehicles are expected to participate

The Dakar Rally 2023 will have 14 stages

The total distance that will be covered in this year's rally is 8,549 km

Competitors will begin from the Red Sea and then travel towards the east coast

A rest day will be available for participants on 9 January 2023

The rally will end on 15 January 2023 in Dammam
Know which teams are participating in this year's rally in detail
Click Here