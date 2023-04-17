Every Tesla EV made after 2013 can be recalled. Know why

There is a possibility that Tesla may face a massive recall
In this recall, every electric vehicle that the EV company has made after 2013 can be potentially called back
A defect has been found by a Greek researcher who has filed a petition with the NHTSA
The researcher pointed Tesla cars' ability to shift forward to reverse without applying the brake pedal
The agency is looking into the petition which seeks to compel the company to modify every EV it has sold since 2013
The Brake Transmission Shift Interlock system helps in reduction of sudden unintended acceleration with automatic transmission
This feature is a must in new cars since 2010
It seems like Tesla has flouted this requirement in its EVs