Norway has been leading the global electric car adoption for quite some time
Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association estimates it will take less than two years for electric cars to reach 30% of total fleet
The share of electric cars in Norway rose to 20% from 1/10 in less than three years
Norway's capital Oslo currently has a 33.2% share of electric cars in the total fleet
Norway’s high EV uptake is fuelled by several incentives including reduced taxes on new EVs
Incentives and positive consumer sentiment fuels high number of EV launch in Norway resulting in more options for the customers
In 2021, around 40 new electric car models were launched in Norway
The number of EV launches in 2021 was higher than combined number of all new petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid models launched
Tesla EVs are at the forefront of the electric cars sold in Norway
Norway aims all new cars selling in the country to be fully electric by 2025