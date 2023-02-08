Citroen is all set to launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February
Packed with a 29.2 kWh battery pack, the eC3 claims a range of 320 kms
It is expected to challenge India's most affordable EV, Tata Tiago EV, for price
Toyota is expected to drive in the diesel variant of the Innova Crysta MPV
The diesel variant will reintroduced after Toyota launched the strong hybrid version
Hyundai is also expected to drive in the new generation Verna this month
Under the hood, Hyundai is likely to offer both petrol and diesel engine options
Among others, Tata is likely to drive in the CNG version of Punch SUV
Luxury carmaker Lexus too is likely to launch the RX SUV later this month