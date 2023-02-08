Five cars likely to launch in India  this month

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 08, 2023

Citroen is all set to launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February

Packed with a 29.2 kWh battery pack, the eC3 claims a range of 320 kms

It is expected to challenge India's most affordable EV, Tata Tiago EV, for price

Toyota is expected to drive in the diesel variant of the Innova Crysta MPV

The diesel variant will reintroduced after Toyota launched the strong hybrid version

Hyundai is also expected to drive in the new generation Verna this month

Under the hood, Hyundai is likely to offer both petrol and diesel engine options

Among others, Tata is likely to drive in the CNG version of Punch SUV

Luxury carmaker Lexus too is likely to launch the RX SUV later this month
Check which new two-wheelers are expected to launch in February
Click Here