End of the road for Mahindra’s Fortuner rival?

Mahindra and Mahindra has discontinued the most expensive SUV in its lineup

The Alturas G4 SUV is now longer listed on the company’s website

Mahindra has also halted the SUV’s bookings in the country

It was priced at  30.86 lakh and rivalled against the likes of Toyota Fortuner

The Alturas G4 failed to live up to sales expectations compared to its rivals

Poor sales record is seen as one of the major reason why Mahindra pulled the plug on this SUV

It was powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 7-speed AT gearbox

It could churn out output of 181 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque

Mahindra said the sale of Alturas is on hold till further notice due to market conditions
