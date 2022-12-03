End of the road for Mahindra’s Fortuner rival?

Mahindra and Mahindra has discontinued the most expensive SUV in its lineup
The Alturas G4 SUV is now longer listed on the company’s website
Mahindra has also halted the SUV’s bookings in the country
It was priced at ₹30.86 lakh and rivalled against the likes of Toyota Fortuner
The Alturas G4 failed to live up to sales expectations compared to its rivals
Poor sales record is seen as one of the major reason why Mahindra pulled the plug on this SUV
It was powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 7-speed AT gearbox
It could churn out output of 181 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque
Mahindra said the sale of Alturas is on hold till further notice due to market conditions