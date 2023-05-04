Elevate SUV will be Honda's answer to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos in India

Published May 04, 2023

Honda Cars will debut Elevate compact SUV in India in June

Honda had earlier teased a sketch of the upcoming SUV hinting at its bold look

It is likely to be based on the CR-V model sold across the world

Honda Elevate SUV is aimed to take on the might of Korean models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The Elevate will be the sole SUV in Honda lineup after it discontinued the WR-V earlier this year

Elevate SUV will also take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs

Under the hood, Honda is likely to deploy the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers City sedan

Honda may also use the same e:HEV strong hybrid technology to counter Toyota and Maruti SUVs

Honda may also offer the same ADAS technology seen in the new generation City models
