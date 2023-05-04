Elevate SUV will be Honda's answer to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos in India

Honda Cars will debut Elevate compact SUV in India in June
Honda had earlier teased a sketch of the upcoming SUV hinting at its bold look
It is likely to be based on the CR-V model sold across the world
Honda Elevate SUV is aimed to take on the might of Korean models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos
The Elevate will be the sole SUV in Honda lineup after it discontinued the WR-V earlier this year
Elevate SUV will also take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs
Under the hood, Honda is likely to deploy the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers City sedan
Honda may also use the same e:HEV strong hybrid technology to counter Toyota and Maruti SUVs
Honda may also offer the same ADAS technology seen in the new generation City models