Electric avatar of this 1950's Volkswagen van is ready for today's world

Volkswagen unveiled ID.Buzz EV earlier this year
This EV takes inspiration from Volkswagen's Kombi model that was a symbol of the hippy movement
Volkswagen introduced two versions of the ID.Buzz electric vehicle
One version is for passengers while the other is for cargo
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is based on automaker's MEB platform
The EV comes with an 82 kWh battery pack and an electric motor with power of 201 hp
Volkswagen has used sustainable materials for the interiors
The interior offers numerous USB-C ports for rapid charging
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz provides full digital operation along with smooth infotainment features
Generous amount of space is also one of the highlights of the EV