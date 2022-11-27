Electric avatar of this 1950's Volkswagen van is ready for today's world

Volkswagen unveiled ID.Buzz EV earlier this year

This EV takes inspiration from Volkswagen's Kombi model that was a symbol of the hippy movement

Volkswagen introduced two versions of the ID.Buzz electric vehicle

One version is for passengers while the other is for cargo

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is based on automaker's MEB platform

The EV comes with an 82 kWh battery pack and an electric motor with power of 201 hp

Volkswagen has used sustainable materials for the interiors

The interior offers numerous USB-C ports for rapid charging 

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz provides full digital operation along with smooth infotainment features

Generous amount of space is also one of the highlights of the EV
