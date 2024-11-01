EICMA 2024: Top bikes to watch out for at the world’s biggest motorcycle show

Published Nov 01, 2024

The 2024 EICMA Motorcycle Show is all set to kick off on November 4 and will see a host of new bikes making their global debut 

A host of these motorcycles will make their way to the Indian market soon. Here’s a look at the top bikes to watch out for at EICMA 2024

New-gen KTM 390 Adventure - KTM’s new-gen 390 ADV will spawn into a wider range from a hardcore off-roader to a Supermoto

New-gen Hero XPulse - Hero will bring the second-gen XPulse to EICMA which is expected to get a bigger engine, either a 210 or 250 cc

Hero 2.5R Xtunt Motorcycle - Hero is expected to debut a near-production version of the concept, possibly called the Xtreme 250 

Royal Enfield Electric Bike - Royal Enfield will debut its maiden all-electric offering likely to be modelled after the Flying Flea  

Royal Enfield Classic 650 - The RE Classic will finally grow with a 648 cc twin-cylinder mill, while retaining the same quintessential retro styling

Aprilia Tuareg 457 - Spied recently, Aprilia could showcase the rally-ready Tuareg 457 as a concept, previewing a made-in-India for the future 

Ducati - Ducati is tightlipped about its debuts at EICMA but it could reveal the Scrambler Desert Sled 2G and another bike
