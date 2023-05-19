Dwarka Expressway, India's first elevated urban highway, all set to open

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the expressway will be completed by April next year
The Union Minister undertook a ground survey on the progress of the expressway so far on May 18
The 29-km expressway will connect Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana and help ease traffic flow
The expressway is being constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹9,000 crore
About 19 kms of the highway falls in Haryana while the rest of the 10-km stretch is in Delhi
Nearly 2 lakh metric tonne of steel, 30 times more than Eiffel Tower, was used to build it
It also has 20 lakh cubic metre of concrete, 6 times more than what was used to build Burj Khalifa
The expressway will have a total of 16 lanes with provision for 3-lane service roads on each side
The expressway will also have four interchanges, which include tunnel and elevated flyovers