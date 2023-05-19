Dwarka Expressway, India's first elevated urban highway, all set to open

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 19, 2023

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the expressway will be completed by April next year

The Union Minister undertook a ground survey on the progress of the expressway so far on May 18

The 29-km expressway will connect Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana and help ease traffic flow

The expressway is being constructed at an estimated cost of around 9,000 crore

About 19 kms of the highway falls in Haryana while the rest of the 10-km stretch is in Delhi

Nearly 2 lakh metric tonne of steel, 30 times more than Eiffel Tower, was used to build it

It also has 20 lakh cubic metre of concrete, 6 times more than what was used to build Burj Khalifa

The expressway will have a total of 16 lanes with provision for 3-lane service roads on each side

The expressway will also have four interchanges, which include tunnel and elevated flyovers
Also check out this new highway that promises Delhi to Manali drive in just 10 hours
Click Here