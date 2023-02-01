Dummy's guide to buying an EV post Budget 2023

Union Budget 2023 has made several announcements for the Indian EV industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman put the spotlight on EV technology & alternate fuel use

Budget 2023 continues concessional duty on lithium-ion batteries for one more year

Lithium-ion batteries are a key part of EVs & affect the final price of the product

Customs duty on lithium batteries has also come down to 13% from 21%

But buying a fully imported car, including electric car, is now more expensive

These fully-imported luxury cars will attract customs duty of 70%, up from 60%

Custom duty on such vehicles via Semi-Knocked Down route also goes up
