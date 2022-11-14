Driving to Qatar for World Cup? Rules you need to know

Published Nov 14, 2022

Hundreds of football fans plan to drive into Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

A large number of fans are coming in from UAE, especially Dubai

Qatari authorities, however, have placed strict ruled for vehicles' entry

Cars with Qatari registration can easily cross border into the country

Others will have to adhere to certain requirements & obtain permissions

Match tickets are mandatory but fans can also invite up to 3 non-ticket holders in their car

International cars must have minimum three & maximum of six occupants

Owner of said vehicle must have bookings at a Qatar hotel for at least five nights

Entry permit for those driving in is at Dh5043 or 1.11 lakh 
