Driving to Qatar for World Cup? Rules you need to know

Hundreds of football fans plan to drive into Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022
A large number of fans are coming in from UAE, especially Dubai
Qatari authorities, however, have placed strict ruled for vehicles' entry
Cars with Qatari registration can easily cross border into the country
Others will have to adhere to certain requirements & obtain permissions
Match tickets are mandatory but fans can also invite up to 3 non-ticket holders in their car
Owner of said vehicle must have bookings at a Qatar hotel for at least five nights
Entry permit for those driving in is at Dh5043 or ₹1.11 lakh