Connecting Noida and Agra, this 165 kilometre long expressway is also one of the key road stretches in Uttar Pradesh
Toll fee for driving on the Yamuna Expressway is slated to increase from October 1
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will increase the toll fee by up to 12%
This is the first time toll fee on Yamuna Expressway is being revised in three years
From now on, light vehicles, cars and jeeps need to pay ₹2.95 per kilometre compared to ₹2.60 per kilometre charged till date
Two-wheelers travelling on Yamuna Expressway will be charged at ₹1.50 per kilometre instead of ₹1.25 per kilometre
Interestingly, Yamuna Expressway is among the only few expressways in India where two-wheelers need to pay toll fee
After this price revision, light vehicles like cars and jeep owners will have to pay nearly ₹500 for using the Yamuna Expressway
Two-wheeler owners will have to pay around ₹250 for using the expressway