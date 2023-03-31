Driving on highways will be expensive from midnight. Here's why

NHAI has increased toll rates on expressways and national highways across India
NHAi has hiked toll fees across expressways and highways by up to 7 per cent from April 1
The decision to increase toll taxes was taken after considering increase in number of vehicles plying
The hike in toll fees, which varies between 3.5 per cent to seven per cent
In 2022, the toll tax range was hiked between 10 and 15 per cent
The Delhi- Meerut Expressway will see a hike of five rupees in toll fee between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut
Toll tax for driving between Delhi and Hapur has been hiked by 6.45 per cent
The Eastern Peripheral Expressway will see toll fees hiked between five and seven per cent
The new toll rates for heavy vehicles have also been raised and are much higher