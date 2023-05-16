Driving during a storm could be dangerous as trees or electric poles may fell on your vehicle and damage it badly
To avoid such damages that can be fatal for your life too, try to follow these tips
If you see a thunderstorm approaching and you won't be able to reach home before that, it is best to park the car at a safe place
Parking the car at an enclosed space instead of under a tree or an electric pole is always a good and safe idea
Parking the car under a tree during a thunderstorm could be severely damaging for the car if the tree collapses on it
Instead of driving during the thunderstorm, park the car at a place and sit tight inside it with all the windows rolled up
While the vehicle is parked, always keep the hazard lights on
Avoid parking the vehicle at a place that is fully open and wind gusts are strongest
Avoid parking the vehicle at a low-lying area that is prone to flooding